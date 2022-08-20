Turn on the tap Ale’s well as new Donkeystone development nears completion

AWARD-WINNING Donkeystone brewery is introducing an exciting new addition to its Greenfield-based stable.

Conversion of the mezzanine floor into a tap room and eatery at Donkeystone’s Wellington Road base is well underway.

The impressive space that will overlook the home-grown company’s brewing process will also include a private dining room, kitchens, bakery, offices and toilets. These works are hoped to be completed by mid November.

A major beer festival, Hops and Pans on September 2-4, will celebrate the brewery’s fifth birthday.

Since leaving its original home at Boarshurst Business Centre, Donkeystone has expanded into a three-for-one opportunity for locals and tourists to eat, drink and shop.

As well as sampling a large array of traditional beers alongside an eclectic mix of ales and stouts, visitors can tuck into freshly prepared food by their in-house caterers Konie Boys, Karl Blythin and Stuart Smith.

Their high-end street food, created using spices and seasonings from around the world, has been served at festivals and events throughout the UK.

Now, thanks to their partnership with Donkeystone, they offer a flavoursome and constantly evolving on-site menu, as well as offering a click and collect takeaway service.



Completing the ‘triple crown’ of Donkeystone delights is Palate, a shop stocked full of locally sourced products, run by Emma James, wife of brewery owner Stephen.

How about artisan bread, made on site and infused with Donkeystone beer? There are cheeses, wines, beers, cocktails, cakes, sauces, spices, pies, charcuterie packs, ice creams, Donkeystone merchandise and much more including a wide range of treats for your doggie companions.

A successful recent wine and cheese evening will be followed by other bespoke events under the Palate umbrella.

With James Uttley as our guide, the Independent took a tour of the premises, situated in the Wellington Industrial Park, close to Greenfield Tesco and which is now a seven-day operation. But brewery tours are also available to the general public on alternative Saturdays.

James has been with Donkeystone since its inception in 2018 while brewer Lee Daniels, previously of Cloudwater, is a more recent addition to an ever-growing staff list.

“Lee’s black book of contacts is endless,” said James. “So, it’s been invaluable for Hops and Pans.

“Over 30 breweries will be pouring at the festival, and we are all really excited about it. It’s an ambitious project to pull off but if we do it will be fantastic for the area.”



Donkeystone’s own wide ranging product list is sufficient to slake the thirst of any drinker.

And while some old favourites remain such as prize winning Javanilla and Ferris Muler, others like Cotton Clouds have been replaced with updated brews.

“We are proud to be a Saddleworth-based business. All the money we spend we try to do in our local area.



“Visitors come from all over, so we think we are adding something to our community.

“We are also in a unique part of the world for beer. Cask beer is very important as important to this area as champagne is to France in my opinion.

“You will only have a proper sparkler, hand pulled pint of cask ale in certain parts of the north west of England.

“There is a massive heritage of that style of beer in Oldham and Manchester. We feel passionate about protecting it.

“We are a craft brewery making modern styles of beer.

But we are also in Saddleworth, so we must have traditional stuff as well like Easy Pale, Pennine Hills and Nelson bitter.

“These are what I consider traditional style of beers which is where we are geographically and our customer base. But it is also our heritage.

“For every hazy IPA and fruity sour, we do we have traditional beer as well.” Donkeystone’s products, however, are not restricted by sale to Saddleworth and Oldham.

The company has two beers – Space Paranoids and Kaihe New Zealand IPA – in cans that can now be found on the shelves of supermarket chain Lidl.

The attainment of the SALSA (safe and local supplier approval) standard could open future significant doors with talks underway to supply two more notable supermarket chains.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

