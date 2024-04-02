TV stars descend on Diggle for its Scarecrow Trail

THE annual Diggle Scarecrow Trail, organised by the Friends of Diggle School (FODS), has returned with a television-inspired twist.

More than 30 creatively crafted scarecrows are now on display throughout the village until April 14 – perfect entertainment for the Easter break.

This year’s theme, “All Things Television,” has brought iconic characters from beloved shows into the heart of Diggle. From The Simpsons to Del and Rodney Trotter, and even Supertato, the scarecrows have transformed ‘Diggly Squat’.

Residents and visitors can pick up their trail sheets at various locations including Grandpa Greene’s, The Gate Inn, The Diggle Hotel, and Diggle Lock. Alternatively, trail sheets can be accessed online www.ticketsource.co.uk/friends-of-diggle-school

Tracy Buckley, chair of Friends of Diggle School, expressed her excitement about this year’s event: “There are more than 30 scarecrows handcrafted by locals on display. They are really eye-catching and very creative. There has been a terrific amount of thought gone into the exhibits.”

Last year, the event raised over £6,000, which was allocated towards providing the school with additional resources. With this year’s trail shaping up to be the best yet, organisers are optimistic about the fundraising potential.

“We are looking forward to welcoming you back to what we hope will be our best trail yet,” Tracy added.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

