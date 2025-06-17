Two charged after man seriously injured in Shaw street fight

TWO men have been charged after a man sustained a serious injury during a fight in a street in Shaw.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) were called to reports of a group of men fighting on Market Street on Sunday evening (June 15).

At around 8.25pm, officers found a man with a ‘serious slash injury’ and he was taken to hospital.

GMP say his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or changing.

After an investigation was launched, three men were arrested on suspicion of affray offences.

The force has now confirmed that Konnor Harvey, 25, of Durden Mews in Shaw, has been charged with affray and possession of an offensive weapon.

Morgan Neild, 18, of Markenfield Drive in Shaw, has also been charged with affray and possession of an offensive weapon, as well as possession of a Class A drug.

The pair have been remanded into custody and are due to appear at Manchester Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday (June 17).

As enquiries continue, police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information – including relevant CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage from the area at the time – to come forward.

“We are still investigating the full circumstances of the incident and have already made a number of arrests,” said Detective Inspector Roberto Dicorato, from GMP’s Oldham district.

“As this work continues, we are appealing for anyone with information to please come forward. Your information could greatly assist with our ongoing work – and you can choose to come to us directly or anonymously.”

Information can be passed to police by calling 101 or visiting the Live Chat function at gmp.police.uk, quoting log 3187 of June 15, 2025. Alternatively, the independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.