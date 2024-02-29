Two churches raise vital funds for mountain rescue heroes

THE congregations of two local churches have shown their generosity by helping to raise hundreds of vital pounds for our heroes of the hills.

St Chad’s Church in Uppermill and Kilngreen Church in Diggle held collections and a coffee morning to generate funds for Oldham Mountain Rescue Team (OMRT).

Volunteers from OMRT met with members of St Chad’s Church last weekend to receive a cheque for £440.73.

OMRT leader Rob Tortoishell said: “We’d like to take this opportunity to say thank you to every member of both church congregations and to all those who attended the coffee morning for their valued support.

“The generous support of the community helps us to remain operational.”

OMRT, which is celebrating its 60th anniversary this year, provides an essential and life-saving service to local people 365 days a year but is funded almost entirely by the generosity of public donations.

Find out how you can support OMRT at https://omrt.org

