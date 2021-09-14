UCAN join the community clean up

JOIN UCAN to help tidy up and improve the canal and towpaths in Uppermill.

Their next sessions are on Saturday, September 25 and Saturday, October 16.

They usually meet at Spring Gardens, Moorgate Street (by the canal bridge) at 10am, confirmed before each session.

All equipment is provided by Canal and River Trust and you are recommended to wear suitable clothing for the weather conditions on the day and stout footwear.

They are always pleased to welcome new volunteers and for further information contact Peter Killan on 01457 878361 or email peterkillan@hotmail.com

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

