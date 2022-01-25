Unexpected promotion for Rangers

SADDLEWORTH Rangers have received an unexpected promotion to division one of the National Conference League.

Rangers, who were relegated to division two in 2019, the last full season completed, received an unexpected reprieve.

Joint coach Sean Whitehead explained: “Underbank have gone under – pardon the pun – and as we were the last team to go down we were asked whether we would like to go back up to the first division.

“We thought we may as well have a bash, but it will be a tough for our side which contains a lot of young lads.

“But the way things are shaping up, we should be stronger than last season.”

In the Covid-19 hit shortened 2021 season, teams will split geographically rather than on merit.

Rangers found themselves up against premier and first division teams which gave Whitehead and Paul Ashton, also joint coach, the chance for Rangers to test themselves against more lofty opponents.

Whitehead is confident they will be able to add experience to their side to help the younger players.

He said: “We have a couple of older heads who have told us they are definitely playing for us.

“It is still early pre-season and, until they sign, we cannot release details.”

Rangers have lost one experienced player as prop Andy Joy, who had played professionally at North Wales Crusaders and Coventry Bears, has signed for Waterhead Warriors so he can play alongside his brother Phil.

Whitehead is excited by the crop of young players emerging at Shaw Hall Bank Road, adding the hard part is keep holding on to them as they invariably get signed by professional clubs or leave for university.

He is saddened by the loss to the game of young players who are released by professional clubs and invariably quit playing.

Whitehead said: “It is a crying shame how they disappear out of the game.

“It is a massive loss to the game, and it is something we are working on to grab them on the way back and cover that black hole.”

Rangers returned to training on January 2 and are holding sessions three times a week to get the players in shape for the start of their National Conference League campaign on March 5.

In the build up to the new season, Rangers will be competing in the Standard Cup, a round robin involving Oldham St Annes, Waterhead Warriors and Rochdale Mayfield to be played throughout February.

