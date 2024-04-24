Uppermill Band reaches new heights with Snowdon performance

A SADDLEWORTH brass band has scaled new heights – with a performance at the top of Mount Snowdon after completing a fundraising challenge.

Members of the Uppermill group trekked the 3,560ft to the top of Wales’ highest peak to secure vital cash to help them through their calendar.

And euphonium player Ian Walker could not resist serenading the achievement by performing a rendition of Rule Britannia at the top!

After leaving Saddleworth at 4am on Saturday, April 20, the 11-strong party, aged between 22 and 58, set off at 8am and reached the top of Snowdon.

An initial fundraising target of £1,000 – which will go towards the cost of our coach for the forthcoming Whit Friday Contests, fees for hiring concert venues and purchase of new music to increase its audience – has also been broken as Uppermill Band has raised about £1,300.

Conductor James Garlick, who organised the fundraiser, said: “Our mission is to provide Uppermill with a brass band to be proud of within and outside the local community.

“We have a wide and varied concert programme planned for 2024 which includes performing with Oasis Supernova, Concerts for the Whole Family, Last Night of the Proms and many more.

“This is on top of our usual calendar of local events/performances including Yanks Weekend​​​, Christmas Eve Carols in the Community, Whit Friday​​, performing with St Chad’s School Choir, Santa Dash​​​ and the Remembrance Service.

“The weather was in our favour and the view was certainly worth it. We are very grateful to everyone who has sponsored us.”

And on Ian’s performance, he added: “Carrying his euphonium, he made it to the top but part of a sponsor we received was that he played at the top!

“He got a great crowd and we received a few extra sponsors from it.”

*YOU can still sponsor Uppermill Band in its fundraising efforts by clicking www.gofundme.com/f/uppermill-band-vs-mount-snowdon.

