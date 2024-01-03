Uppermill barbers cut the mustard for 25 years

IF SUCCESS and quality are shown by how long a business stays on the high street, then Alexander Nicholas has it in abundance.

And when you are a barber shop, results can be seen pretty quickly.

The Uppermill store is toasting 25 years of trading and becoming a firm part of the Saddleworth community – something they take great pride in.

And as Nick Milovanovic knows, longevity can lead to some interesting conversations.

He said: “I’m still doing people’s hair that I used to do when I was my son’s age – I was also doing people’s hair when they were at school, now I’m doing their children’s when they’re at school!

“That’s how it’s evolved. That longevity is nice but sometimes you think, ‘Blimey, that is a long time.’

“It’s a community shop, most of our customers live locally and you feel like you know virtually everybody, so they’re part of it.

“That’s the beauty of Saddleworth, I really like that. It reminds me of how it was where I used to live when I was a kid.

“And it doesn’t feel like 25 years, it feels like it’s just gone like that.”

Alexander Nicholas is mainly in the family, although staff member Andrea Stewart has been with them for 19 years.

Wife Debra was in the High Street building before it was even a barber’s, running the fruit and veg shop that once operated there while Alexander Nicholas was across the road for five-and-a-half years.

And the reason she is a barber now is not far from her.

Debra said: “I ran the fruit and veg shop for three years but it was taking up about 80 hours a week, it was such hard work.

“So we folded that and Nick moved in here. When I finished the fruit and veg shop, I had two years off but Nick said, ‘Why don’t you have a go?’

“I couldn’t cut hair but went to barbering college. Before I knew it, I was in the shop and just doing it. It’s funny how it evolves.

“And as well as men, we do get women with shorter hair who come in too. People who say, ‘I don’t want all the fuss of going in ladies’ hairdressers.’”

The next generation of the Milovanovic family is also getting involved as 16-year-old son Alfie is currently in training.

“It’s nice he’s come along and is interested.” Nick added. “I started at 16, which is 44 years ago, but it’s funny as I can remember how I felt at the start.

“That pressure and moments when you think ‘If I go wrong…’ That seems like yesterday, as does when I started.

“And nowadays a lot of young people want to get into barbering. We couldn’t really find anyone as youngsters didn’t want to get into it. Now they do and it’s become a little bit trendy.”

Alfie, however, was a little less uncertain about staying in the family business long-term, even though he is a similar age to when staff member Jamie Jackson started six years ago.

He simply said: “I’m not sure. We’ll see how it goes. 25 years is a long time.”

