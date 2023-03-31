Uppermill Coffee House shortlisted for top award

POPULAR coffee house and independent retailer Weaver and Wilde has been shortlisted in the 2023 ‘Bar and Restaurant Awards’.

The honours, hosted by LUXlife, are now in their seventh year and showcase those who stand out in the hospitality industry

Nestled between two of Uppermill’s long-standing High Street pubs, owners Thomas and Cal Rowson-Codd have established themselves as a favourite destination for residents and visitors to the area.

Weaver and Wilde, which is tucked between the Waggon Inn and the Granby Arms, opened its doors in 2019 and is showing no signs of slowing down.

The Greenfield-based duo have carved out their own niche in what is a busy scene.

And after being nominated in the ‘Best Coffee House and Indy Retailer’ category, they will find out if they have been successful when the results are announced in the next month.

