Uppermill deli to close its doors

OWNERS of a Saddleworth business are closing their doors as they head into retirement.

Carl Woodhead and Nikki Hill established Oliviccio as a wholesale trader in 2008 and opened up a store in Uppermill 10 years later.

Now they have a closing date of Saturday, March 25 in their minds and a closing down sale has already started.

The pair said in a statement: “We have been ‘olive-ing’ for more than 15 years now, and we are ready for a rest!

“We haven’t made the decision lightly – there are many reasons which, when combined, meant it seemed like the right time.

“We will miss you all and would like to say thank you for all your amazing support over the last decade and a half. Without you, we are nothing.

“Our plan is to close our doors for the final time at 3pm on Saturday 25th March. That isn’t set in stone, as we don’t know how long our current stock will last.”

Carl and Nikki set up in Delph’s Gatehead Business Park, with emphasis on selling their Greek-produced olives at farmer’s markets, before telling how a trip for a cat collar led to them opening the shop on Uppermill’s High Street.

“It turned out to be an expensive cat collar,” laughed Carl.

“While we were there we noticed there was a ‘to let’ sign on the shop next door.

“We had toyed with the idea of a shop a few years prior but nothing came of it.”

