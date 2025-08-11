Uppermill FC sees Inspiral Carpets shirt raise funds at home as it is sold away

A SADDLEWORTH-BASED football club has scored a hit at home and away with a shirt sponsored by legendary band Inspiral Carpets.

Uppermill FC has sold 250 of the away jerseys to destinations as far away as Germany, Australia and the USA.

And it has brought benefits to the Manchester League Premier Division side’s doorstep as it has raised £1,000 for Our Community Wardrobe Oldham (OCWO).

With the support of manufacturers Hope and Glory, a very small number of shirts were rushed through production in time for the Inspirals’ appearance at the Kendal Calling festival at the beginning of August.

Having given each member of the band their own, Uppermill FC chief executive Steve Southern and Inspiral Carpets lead guitarist Graham Lambert had the idea to have six autographed by the band and for those to be put up for auction.

In a matter of a few days, all six were sold and the £1,000 was raised for the Community Wardrobe and presented to Sally Maher.

Mr Southern said as Uppermill FC’s first home match of the season sees thrm face Royton Town on Tuesday August 12: “The project with the shirts has been a fast and fun journey for everyone at the club.

“However, never far from our minds are our commitments to our local and wider community.

“With the support of the band, we felt it was a perfect way to complete the circle by using this project to raise some much needed funds for school clothes for kids in the Oldham area.

“Graham and the band kindly signed six shirts and six generous people have purchased them.

“We are particularly grateful to a gentleman named Oliver Vorwig from Hamburg in Germany, who purchased the signed pink shirt.

“He even paid a little extra to cover the postage!”

Sally, founder of OCWO, added: “We continue to be grateful to everyone at Uppermill Football Club for their support of our efforts and for helping us ensure that as many local children as possible have school clothing when the new school year begins again in September.”