Uppermill film maker launches fun short course to inspire others

AN UPPERMILL-BASED film maker is inspiring others to follow in his footsteps by launching a new fun short film course.

John L Matthews has run local production company Bigger Picture Studios for 20 years, has lectured film making and writing at universities, and founded screenwriting school First Ten Pages.

He believes ‘there is a gap for people who want to learn how to make films but not wanting to do a full-blown course. The idea behind this is to just have fun!’.

He added: “Everyone can be a film maker now. If you own a decent smartphone then you have access to a video camera.

“Most people don’t have a clue what the difference is between amateur work and professional. So our first session is about sound recording and not film making, because sound is where it’s at.

“All we are trying to do is encourage people to learn how to do things properly while having fun.

“Anyone is welcome, with no experience or loads of experience, it does not matter. It’s about making stuff together, it’s about having fun.

“We will have guest speakers who have written films, directed movies, made documentaries, directed actors, filmed stunts, blown up houses, lit sets and bashed cables!”

John used to premiere his Bigger Picture films at The Railway Inn, Greenfield, with question and answer sessions after.

He has worked for BBC Radio, Granada Studios and BBC before setting up his own production company. He recently went back to film school to study for a Masters in Screenwriting.

He has been longlisted for a BAFTA, winning the Members Vote and been Grierson Nominated for Best History Film and won awards at Milan FICTS International Film Festival.

His work is shown in 65 countries with an audience of more than 100 million people.

John said: “The thing is about film making is it’s 9 per cent energy, 90 per cent prep! So if you have a load of energy and enthusiasm and can sit down and work out exactly what you are going to do and how and when, you are almost there!”

John’s first short film session will be at The Swan Inn, Dobcross at 7pm on Thursday, March 27.

The first course runs for four weeks. The cost is £5 per session, £3 concessions for students or unemployed. People who can afford more are invited to pay £10 per session.

For further details please email John john@big-pic.co.uk marked ‘short film course’.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

