Uppermill shop reopens after New Year’s Day floods

FOLLOWING the New Year’s Day floods that hit parts of Saddleworth, HOPE Menswear in Uppermill has overcome significant challenges to reopen its doors.

The shop, which recently moved to the Old Library Gardens on High Street at the end of 2024, faced extensive damage when floodwaters surged into their new premises.

Store manager Oliver took to social media to share the impact:

“On New Year’s Day, our menswear store in Uppermill was flooded. At its peak, water levels reached 3.5 feet, causing damage to stock, fixtures”

Despite the setback, after a month-long effort, the shop is now ready welcoming customers once again.

Oliver expressed thanks for the community’s support during this period, giving a special thanks to Rick and his team from Wrights of Saddleworth, who worked to restore the shop in just 17 days.

The fully reopened shop will kick off with a clearance sale, featuring discounts of up to 70% on many items.

