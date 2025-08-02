Uppermill solicitors firm boosts team after setting up new base in the village

A SOLICITORS and financial advisers has wasted little time in boosting its team after setting up its new Uppermill office.

For Pearson has already made two new legal hires and brought in two receptionists.

Paul Mills has come on board as a senior legal consultant, bringing with him extensive experience in employment law.

And Siobhan Minshull has been recruited as a chartered legal executive in the company’s commercial litigation department.

She has wide-ranging experience in complex dispute resolution across a range of sectors, including insurance disputes, property litigation, TOLATA matters, landlord and tenant disputes, financial disagreements and cohabitation orders.

And she will play a central role in supporting the continued growth of the firm’s litigation practice and delivering strategic advice to clients navigating commercial disputes.

Siobhan said: “I wanted to join Pearson as it is a reputable firm offering a full and complete service to clients and is proud of its heritage and corporate social responsibility.

“The firm has a strong reputation for excellence in dispute resolution, and I look forward to contributing to its continued success.”

Paul has experience in advising both employers and employees on a variety of issues including unfair dismissal, redundancy, discrimination, TUPE, and employment tribunal representation.

“For me joining Pearson is the opportunity to be part of an expanding team at an exciting time with a new office and a growing national client base,” he said.

“I hope to make a positive contribution both in respect of growing the practice and developing the team generally.

“Pearson is a firm is known for its integrity, client care and commitment to excellence and I look forward to contributing to the continued success of the employment department.”

Chloe Cadman and Charlotte Eastwood have joined as receptionists at Pearson’s Uppermill home, which saw the firm renovate a familiar building in the village.

Welcoming them all, practice manager and director Joanne Ormston said: “It’s a pleasure to have legal appointments of such a high calibre join our growing team.

“Both Paul and Siobhan are knowledgeable in their areas of expertise and their ability to connect with clients aligns perfectly with our firm’s values.

“Chloe and Charlotte have already proved themselves invaluable in the first few weeks of our new office opening in Uppermill, they are the first point of contact for our clients and so their role is vital to creating a positive and professional impression of our firm.”