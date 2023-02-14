Uppermill tattoo studio hopes to have success inked

A NEW tattoo studio in Saddleworth hopes to leave its mark as a successful business as well as a base of brilliant artwork.

Just having a centre to call home is a change for One Blood Tattoo after previously operating from a van!

Owner George Fisher has set up on Uppermill’s New Street, at the back of the Hair by Studio Five salon, after a gap in the market was spotted.

Now the 35-year-old, who moved to the area with partner Hannah, hopes to continue his success from a stationary base.

He said: “I moved to Mossley with Hannah in 2019 after we met in Clitheroe, Lancashire, through tattooing.

“She was working over here and I had a shop in the Hulme area of Manchester, travelling there and back every day from Clitheroe.

“We thought, ‘This isn’t the one.’ So we moved.

“I put my savings into the studio, then Covid-19 lockdown happened. So I had to bite the bullet and got out.

“But we were able to access grants, so I bought the van then kitted it out. It really took off. I saw all my old clients and met some new ones too.

“Now I think there are only three artists in Saddleworth, I’m definitely the first one in Uppermill.”

George is certainly no novice when it comes to tattoos – he is in his ninth year and says he cannot place a figure on how many he has done, only ‘thousands.’

But being inspired by his brother saw a career change.

He added: “I was a joiner beforehand but my brother was an artist before me.

“I watched him do it and I was on a site in Manchester having just had my first child and thought, ‘This is not the one.’

“I watched him and thought, ‘I’m going to try it.’ We’d both been artists all our lives – I used to do graffiti and I’ve always been into music, so I thought I’d combine my passions.

“My specialist area is what’s called black work. I like fine line work as well as doing calligraphy.”

George will also be taking part in the Semi Colon Project, which sees artists tattoo semi colons – ; – for £15, on April 5 in support of SAPUK, which raises awareness and tries try prevent suicide.

*ONE Blood Tattoo is based at 3, New Street in Uppermill and now offers made to measure free hand calligraphy.

You can book through its Instagram site @oneblood_saddleworth and you can email at onebloodontheroad@gmail.com.

