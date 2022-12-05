Uppermill volunteer leader steps down after nine years

A VOLUNTEER group leader at the heart of many good things that have been done in Uppermill has been hailed as a ‘driving force’ and ‘an inspiring man’ as he steps down.

Peter Killan is a founding member of Uppermill Community Action (UCAN) and has driven them for nine years.

But after what is described as ‘tireless voluntary work, dedication, sterling effort, difference and impact he has had on our wonderful Uppermill village,’ he has decided to take a back seat.

His impact, however, cannot be downplayed.

A spokesman for UCAN said: “It is an understatement to say what a privilege and great pleasure it has been to work with Peter over the years and help support the incredible range of work in caring for our local environment retaining its beauty and protecting the local wildlife.

“Under his leadership, whatever the focus of our activity – from crafting a pond, placing bat and bird boxes in suitable locations, building habitat piles for local wildlife, balsam bashing, litter picking, lock painting and many more activities – the driving force of Peter is one which always approaches the various tasks with boundless enthusiasm making working with him and the work in hand such a pleasure.

“We have all so enjoyed working with Peter in valuing our wonderful village and feel enriched from having known Peter, never really looking on our voluntary activities as work because it is always really enjoyable.”

Peter became known as Peter the Sweeper – as he single-handedly swept about three quarters of a mile of towpath from Wade Lock to Wool Road car park at Dobcross.

In the process, he raised more than £6,000 for Dr Kershaw’s Hospice in Royton – all that around his 80th birthday when UCAN’s group activity was on hold because of Covid-19.

But it has not all been about him or UCAN, the 82-year-old has always place high value in UCAN working in partnership with groups like the Canal and River Trust, the local Tesco Community Champion, Incredible Edible Saddleworth, Street Scene Greenfield, Keep Britain Tidy and Oldham Council’s Don’t Trash Oldham campaign.

Wife Judith also plays her part as UCAN added: “A very special key element of the kindness of Peter and his wife Judith, for which we are always grateful, is finishing the day’s activities enjoying their company and warm welcome with hot drinks and biscuits sitting together in their beautiful garden sharing time just reflecting on a good days work.

“Many will have come to know Peter during his time as UCAN Leader as so many local people and visitors to the village stopped to talk to him and thank him for all the work he has done in helping to keep the canal towpath such a nice place to enjoy a walk, admire the beautiful environment and the wildlife.

“What an inspiring man! We hope that Peter will continue to volunteer with UCAN with whoever steps forward as our new leader.”

UCAN’s next day of activity is on Thursday, December 8 and anyone interested in becoming a group leader is invited to contact Peter on 01457 878361 or email peterkillan@hotmail.com.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

