‘Valuable’ Saddleworth lad Tom hailed by rugby league legend Sam Burgess

TOM Whitehead has received the ultimate praise as he makes his way in professional rugby league – the seal of approval from Sam Burgess.

The 21-year-old from Springhead is making the first team at Super League side Warrington Wolves, who are coached by the dual-code England international.

Whitehead, a product of Saddleworth Rangers’ successful junior system, faced another in Fenton Rogers in the Wolves’ recent league meeting with London Broncos.

And Burgess likes what he sees in the 21-year-old, who can lay at either stand off or loose forward.

He said, comparing him to another Saddleworth lad in Mark Flanagan: “Tom can play anywhere really. He’s a valuable asset.

“He can put any play on against our first team when we’re preparing and I trust him to do a job when he’s needed.

“It’s good for all players to keep as many strings to their bow as possible, just for that versality especially with the way the game is now.

“If you’ve got that option between a player who can play a number of positions or one who can play just one for a bench spot, with the concussion rules you need someone who can cover a couple of roles.

“It’s valuable to have a player who can play them. Tom’s a valuable asset.”

Former Friezland Primary and Saddleworth School pupil Tom made his senior Warrington debut in 2022.

But Burgess believes there is little chance of him being easily swayed early in his pro career.

He added: “He won’t get distracted, he’s a really intelligent bloke. I thought he took his chance at London really well.

“I played him at stand off for a bit and loose forward for a bit. The one thing I like is he just gets on with the job, he doesn’t kick up too much fuss.”

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

