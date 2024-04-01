Vandalism spree hits Saddleworth

A WAVE of vandalism has swept through Saddleworth, leaving a trail of damage in its wake.

Residents woke on Monday, April 1 to the aftermath of the chaos, with Uppermill and Delph allotments bearing the brunt of the destruction, alongside reports of car damage and litter strewn across the Newbank Garden Centre car park in Dobcross.

Uppermill allotments, situated next to the Huddersfield Narrow Canal, saw plant pots lay shattered and greenhouse panels smashed. Meanwhile, it is also reported a crate of milk bottles was smashed near the Lime Kiln café.

Stacks of cardboard boxes were strewn across the car park at the nearby garden centre.

Some residents have also reported damage to their vehicles close to the Delph Donkey route and Tamewater Court, with one stating a large rock had been thrown through their car windscreen while the vehicle was parked on the driveway.

Police have been notified of the incidents. However, as yet, the perpetrators remain unidentified, leaving residents anxious and frustrated.

Some have expressed their outrage and disbelief at the destruction, with one saying: “It’s soul destroying when you put so much time money and effort into your allotment.”

Cllr Pam Byrne added “The devastation goes from Uppermill allotments to Lime Kiln, the Garden Centre, Delph Allotments and along the river bank. Police action needs taking.”

We have approached Greater Manchester Police for a statement and further information.

