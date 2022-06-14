Vandals target Christ Church Friezland with racist graffiti and damage

OFFENSIVE and racist graffiti is being cleaned off Christ Church Friezland after vandals targeted the site on numerous occasions.

Windows were also broken, the building damaged and stonework destroyed in the attack on the 170-year-old church.

Church warden John Stevenson said: “It happened the first time and we thought it was just kids messing around during the Whit Friday celebrations but then it’s happened again.

“It’s disgusting that anyone could do that, especially to a church.”

The incident has been reported to Greater Manchester Police.

It follows a recent incident when several coping stones from the parameter wall were stolen but a kind-hearted local builder has offered to sort the repairs.

