Ventriloquist show may take the cake

THE THEATRE at Delph’s Millgate Arts Centre will soon have raucous laughter echoing around it – and no-one’s lips would have moved.

For comedy ventriloquist Steve Hewlett is bringing his show to the venue – and there may be cake for his 48th birthday.

A finalist on Britain’s Got Talent 10 years ago, he is also already a Variety veteran touring with Sir Ken Dodd, Roy Hudd OBE, Kenny G, The Stylistics and supporting The Osmonds on a UK, USA and Canadian Tour from 2016 to 2017.

The performer has also connected with ventriloquists worldwide about their careers and experiences.

That has helped contribute to his book Ventriloquest, which is published later this year and is about the act, which has entertained audiences for decades.

As well as putting things on paper, Steve has been behind the podcast ‘Eyes & Teeth’ – a lockdown project which reached 200 episodes across 15 seasons in which he spoke to stars of stage, radio and television.

Steve is celebrating 25 years as a professional ventriloquist and brings Ventriloquest: The Tour, his third theatre show, to the Millgate on Saturday, April 29.

The show stars Rod Vegas (the blues star just out of rehab), Pongo (the cheeky skunk), Tiny Tina the 36-year-old six-year-old) and Arthur Lager (Steve’s right hand man) as well as some surprises on the day.

Dubbed ‘A Day in the Life of Arthur Lager,’ one half will bring much laughter and visual delight in the form of ventriloquism and humour as you get to know Steve and his many friends, the other is dedicated to Arthur Lager where you will meet him throughout different stages of his life.

And it is described as: “Fresh, original, funny and informative, these two shows will invite you into the world of comedy ventriloquism once known as a ‘dying art’

“Well, it’s not if Steve Hewlett has anything to do with it.”

*STEVE’S show takes place at the theatre at Delph’s Millgate Arts Centre on Saturday, April 29, starting at 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £15 for adults or £12 for children and can be bought from https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/millgateartscentre/a-life-in-the-day-of-arthur-lager-with-tv-comedy-ventriloquist-steve-hewlett/e-xeloam

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

