Villagers preparing to open their store and Post Office after fundraising effort

VILLAGERS have succeeded in saving a shop and Post Office after raising enough funds to take it on.

Now the countdown is on to the soft opening of the facility in Dobcross.

When postmaster Brian Hodgkinson announced his retirement, the community faced being without a vital point.

Now after locals raised the money needed, formed a new company – Dobcross Village Society Ltd (DVS) – and registered on the Mutuals Society register, all focus is on the fresh start.

Saturday, April 6 will see a soft opening, with the new management team working all Saturday and Sunday to spruce the place up.

There will also be fun events for the first week, hampers to win and raffles, before work begins on giving the store a new look, something along the lines of a farm shop.

Grant money has also been applied for and if successful, the store will close in the summer for a refit.

Locals in Dobcross opted to form a Community Benefit Society and look at taking on the business, rather than losing it.

And support has been so big, they have succeeded in taking it on from Brian and wife Andjelika – with more than 20 people already saying they would volunteer to help.

A management committee was formed to run the business along all co-operative principles and guidelines and dealt with the Post Office application and things like transferring staff to the new company, liaising with volunteer recruitment and maintenance of the building and shop.

The aim is to revamp and refurbish the shop, its frontage and signage to reflect the new look DVS. Opening times will be extended and new lines – including artisan gifts and cards – introduced.

It is also hoped that as the store becomes more successful, profits will go towards supporting the various community groups in Dobcross.

At Whit Friday, on May 24, it will provide a focal point and as well as a loyalty scheme and a delivery service, there will be new ventures such as coffee mornings and a social community space.

“A tremendous amount of work behind the scenes has got us to this point and there is a lot more planned for the store,” said Nathan Beckwith, chair of the DVS Management Committee.

“It may only be a little store in a little village, but we have big plans.

“It’s really simple, we want local people to support this local venture, to keep a vibrant and viable store at the heart of Dobcross.

“Just think if every household in the village spent even £10 a week in the store it would make a massive difference securing its future for the whole community.

“There are exciting times ahead and for now I would just encourage everyone to pop in, follow us on social media and support their local store.

“A lot of work has gone into keeping it open and now we need to make sure it stays that way.”

As a community-led venture, villages who initially pledged cash now own the store and shareholders will get regular updates on its progress.

As a co-operative everyone who has bought shares will be members of the business and have a vote and a say in how it is run at the AGM (Annual General Meeting).

But you can still become a shareholder, with information available online or in the store.

You can see all the result of hard work and effort at www.dobcrossvillagestore.com.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

