‘Vital’ £23,800 boost for Francis House Children’s Hospice after Pearson fundraising

A ‘VITAL’ boost of £23,800 has been presented to Francis House Children’s Hospice after two years of fundraising by Pearson Solicitors and Financial Advisers.

The firm, which has offices in Oldham, Hollinwood, Failsworth, and Milnrow, handed over the money as their successful partnership with the Didsbury-based charity comes to an end.

Throughout the two years, staff members participated in various fundraising events, including The Saddleworth Three Peak walking challenge, Chick Appeal and festive donations.

The money raised will help Francis House provide respite or home care, sibling support, end-of-life care, and bereavement support to more than 600 families in Greater Manchester.

Joanne Ormston, Pearson Solicitors’ Director and Practice Manager, said: “Over the two-year partnership, we have worked closely with Julie Williams and Susie Poppit, who are Fundraising Officers at Francis House, and we have got to know a lot about the hospice.

“The work they do is so important to those who unfortunately find themselves in need of their services.

“In April 2024, I attended Francis House to present Julie and Susie with a cheque and my visit coincided with their ‘Open Day’ which they run twice a year.

“I had a tour of the facility and felt overwhelmed by the peace I experienced. The hospice has a warm and friendly atmosphere, it is not clinical in any way, which is a comfort to the children and parents using the service.”

Julie Williams, Fundraising Officer at Francis House, commented: “We are delighted with the amount donated by Pearson Solicitors. The services we provide are costly with our annual running costs exceeding £4.8 million.

“We receive only 15 per cent from the government so the support we get from organisations such as Pearson is vital.”

During the festive period, staff donated chocolates and gifts including toys, books, and more than 250 advert calendars to provide some festive cheer for the hospice.

The charity’s Chick Appeal is always popular at Pearson, with staff and their families knitting little chicks and donating crème eggs which the charity sells. This year’s Chick Appeal is expected to raise more than £65,000 for Francis House.

Pearson also helped the hospice by raising awareness about events and fundraisers, sharing news on their social media platforms and informing clients on the value of leaving a legacy to a charity.

The firm also participated in a Will Month Campaign, with their legal experts donating their time for free by preparing wills for clients in exchange for a charitable donation.

Pearson Solicitors and Financial Advisers offer a range of legal services and financial services. Find out more online: www.pearsonlegal.co.uk

Francis House Children’s Hospice provides respite care, home care, sibling support, end-of-life care, and bereavement support to more than 600 families across Greater Manchester. Find out more online: www.francishouse.org.uk

