Walk-in vaccination clinics set up at Royal Oldham Hospital to deliver first Covid jabs

WALK-IN vaccination clinics for those looking to get their first Covid jab (Pfizer dose) are being held at the Dinwoodie Centre at the Royal Oldham Hospital.

No appointment is necessary and they are for residents aged 18 and over. The clinics are:

Tuesday, June 29: 08:30-19:30

Thursday, July 1: 08:30 – 19:30

Friday, July 2: 08:30 – 19:30

Saturday, July 3: 08:30 – 17:00

Sunday, July 4: 08:30 – 17:00

Tuesday, July 6: 08:30 – 19:30

Wednesday, July 7: 08:30 – 17:00

Thursday, July 8: 08:30 – 19:30

Friday, July 9: 08:30 – 19:30

Saturday, July 10: 08:30 – 17:00

Sunday, July 11: 08:30 – 17:00.

In addition, two recurring clinics have been set up from 10am-8pm:

From Wednesday, June 30, every Wednesday at The Millennium Centre, Featherstall Road North, Oldham OL9 6QB.

From Sunday, July 4 every Sunday at The European Islamic Centre, 79 Manchester Road, Oldham OL8 4LN.

