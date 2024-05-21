Walkers raise thousands in support of breast cancer retreats

A GROUP of walkers scaled the Three Peaks of Saddleworth to raise over £20,000 towards exercise retreats for breast cancer patients.

More than 40 people who are or have been touched by breast cancer walked up Indian’s Head, Pots and Pans and Wharmton Hill recently.

The money they raised through sponsorship of the challenge will be used to fund a series of two-day retreats, which take place five times a year and support participants to take control of their illness through physical exercise, motivation and peer support.

The motivational retreats are run by breast cancer patient Jo Taylor, from Diggle, from the not-for-profit organisation After Breast Cancer Diagnosis which offers support.

So far, more than 250 people have benefitted from the experience over the last seven years.

Jo, who was first diagnosed with breast cancer 17 years ago, now has secondary (metastatic) breast cancer having been diagnosed 10 years ago with metastases in her brain, as well as other areas of her body.

She has three-weekly courses of chemotherapy and is about to undergo further treatment, as a result of new symptoms arising.

While at The Christie hospital in Manchester managing her own illness, Jo was still focused on supporting other women by setting up a Zoom meeting to ensure the fundraising walk and May’s retreat were ready.

Participants in the walk – attended by 44 people and supported by nine volunteers – included those who had attended the retreats or those whose loved ones had done so.

Jo was unable to take part due to her recent diagnosis, however she joined at the end of the walk in the memorial garden at Dovestone to explain what After Breast Cancer Diagnosis does.

She also read out the names of 16 women who had died over the last seven years since the retreats started.

People can still show their support for the fundraiser by making a donation here: https://tinyurl.com/4efaesft

