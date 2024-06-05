Walkers step out around Castleshaw to raise £1,500

ORGANISERS were left ‘overwhelmed’ after a sponsored walk around the skyline of Castleshaw raised £1,500 for two charities.

The group met at Cavallo Coffee Box, run by organiser Sue Toone on Millcroft Lane, for coffee and croissants before settling off on their trek with the sun shining down.

The horseshoe route, led by Helen Taylor, took them on a climb up Broadhead Noddle, with water and biscuits at the top, before continuing across Dinnerstones and to Standedge.

They dropped down onto Lark Hill, then descended to Hull Mill Dam and back up the valley to Castleshaw, where they wrapped up the day with afternoon tea and bubbles.

Sue explained: “We asked people to raise £20 minimum in sponsorship, but most people surpassed that amount, and we also had a donation pot at the coffee box.

“So our grand total came to £1,500, which will be split between Oldham Mountain Rescue and the North West Air Ambulance.

“I am overwhelmed how well this event went and how much we raised. We have done a good few charity events at Cavallo Coffee Box in the three years we’ve been here, but this was the biggest.”

She added: “We are hoping to run a second sponsored walk in September that will be a shorter and easier route, and suitable for those that couldn’t manage the skyline.”

Visit Cavallo Coffee Box on Millcroft Lane, serving walkers, cyclists and horse riders hot and cold drinks plus sweet and savoury snacks.

While there is plenty of room for cycles and horses, there is no parking or turning on Millcroft Lane, and drivers should use the public car park at Castleshaw Centre (OL3 5LZ), which is a five-minute walk away.

Find out more on their Facebook page or on Instagram.

