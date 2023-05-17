Walking group raises thousands of pounds for OMRT

A WALKING group has become a key support for Oldham Mountain Rescue Team after raising about £16,000 in almost 30 years.

Saddleworth Tuesday Walkers is a social club started by Bob Tait back in 1994 and now consists of two groups who meet every week for walks around the local area.

And on a recent outing, members got to see what the money they have contributed has done with a tour of OMRT’s Greenfield base.

The group looked at the vehicles and rescue equipment before it was given a short history of the Team, which celebrates its 60th anniversary next year.

As long-time supporters of OMRT, the Walkers have raised around £16,000 over the years, with a spokesman saying: “This ongoing support is greatly appreciated and helps the team provide assistance to the many people who find themselves in the unfortunate position of needing help.”

Saddleworth Tuesday Walkers are not just restricted to the immediate area, with outings taking in nearby Littleborough and locations near Huddersfield.

If you are interested in joining this great walking group, their website is at http://saddleworthtuesdaywalkers.co.uk

