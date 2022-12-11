Warm four-legged feeling at Friezland’s Horseman’s Carol Service

DROPPING temperatures did not put people off from making the annual Horseman’s Carol Service a warm-hearted occasion.

A bit of snow only added to the event at Friezland Arena as four-legged friends of all variety joined in the festive fun.

Led by the Reverend Dr Michael Donmall, who preaches at nearby Christ Church, Delph Youth Band performed while Friezland Church Choir also sang at the service.

Organised by Friezland User Group and the West Pennine Bridleways Association, the even was a chance for those who use the arena, especially the animals, to show their Christmas spirit.

They were all given a treat and a rosette, whether equine or canine, while the humans enjoyed festive drinks and mince pies.

And despite a very busy schedule, Santa dropped in to say hello!

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

