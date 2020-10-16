Warming to Global: family automotive business is driven by sustainability

K&M Global Ltd may have long-standing international reach but Saddleworth remains at the heart of its operation.

Last month a new division was added to the family run company at Wall Hill Mill in Dobcross – a truck & van parts enterprise designed as a one stop shop to keep customers’ vehicles or fleet on the road nationwide.

It reinforces the decision taken by K&M Global’s Managing Director Steven Dronsfield to concentrate efforts to improve and develop the premises rather than proceed with proposals for housing.

The Mill Lane works had outline planning permission from Oldham Council to become a 26-homes development.

But Steven, a former Commonwealth Games swimming silver medallist, wife Jane, the financial director, sales director Rick Suthers and the company are now dedicated to consolidating and diversifying their business in an environmentally sustainable way as possible.

“Our intention is to make the site better not worse and add value to the area” explained Jane.

“We know it has had problems and we were as disappointed as anyone we couldn’t do anything with it.

“We will be demolishing some of buildings that are completely irreparable.

“But we are passionate about making the rest of it 100 percent sustainable to preserve it so it doesn’t draw on the natural resources from surrounding areas.”

K&M Global Ltd was founded in 2017 by Steven following a management buyout from Dronsfields Ltd and Dronsfields Worldwide.

Named after Steven’s children K&M was established to focus on the national and international trading of truck and van parts.

With a passion to move away from the single make of vehicle – Mercedes – that Dronsfields was associated with K&M trades with all makes, models and high volumes of vehicles and parts.

In addition to automotive vehicles and parts K&M have diversified into plant and machinery a line which they are keen to develop further with their shipping routes and supply chain.

They also offer professional container and trailer loading, worldwide shipping, and competitive prices.

Complete vehicles can be loaded and delivered to the docks with all shipping paperwork completed at no extra charge.

With a large established network of national and international suppliers K&M Global offer a wide range of vehicles and parts to satisfy any market.

All parts are thoroughly checked by the well experienced team prior to sale to ensure only the best quality products.

Friendly and knowledgeable staff are on hand to deal with any enquiry or request.

Account customers are provided with a unique on-line account with their individual terms and conditions enabling them to order directly from a real time stock system and have the parts shipped out overnight for next day delivery.

Nationwide delivery and counter collection available.

For more information visit the company website at www.kmgloballtd.com

