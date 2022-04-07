Waterhead Warriors ready for biggest match in club’s 102-year history

WATERHEAD Warriors bid to create club history by lifting the BARLA Open Age National Cup for the first time on Sunday, April 10.

It will be the biggest match in the club’s 102-year history when they play Sharlston Rovers at Featherstone Rovers’ Post Office Road ground, kick off 2pm.

And such is the interest, eight coaches of supporters will leave their Peach Road home at 11am.

“To be able to take 500 people to the game shows cup fever has run throughout the whole club,” explained Jon Perks, club chairman and joint first-team coach.

It has been quite a journey for Warriors, who play in lowly division three of the National Conference League and who have never previously progressed further than the quarter finals of the National Cup.

And Perks admitted the success has taken the club by surprise, explaining: “We only entered the National Cup to treat the games as friendlies before the start of our league season in March.

“It has just grown and before we knew it, we were in the quarter and then semi-finals, and we suddenly thought we can have a go at winning it.”

Perks described the 56-10 victory in the semi-final against Myton, a team two divisions higher in the NCL, as their best of the season.

“In the first half, we were outstanding, faultless. We had blown them away by half-time,” he said.

Perks, a former professional rugby league player, said it would be great to join neighbours Saddleworth Rangers who won the National Cup in 1991, 93 and 94 and were losing finalists in 1990, a golden era in that club’s history.

“I went to every one of those finals. Mick Coates put together a great team and to emulate them would be brilliant,” he said.

“It is the biggest game in our history and the cup run has certainly raised the profile of the club. Hopefully it will strengthen our junior teams by attracting more players to the club.”

The cup success has been a reward for Warriors who have endured challenging times as they were relegated to the bottom division of the National Conference League, and even been near the foot of that basement division.

Perks said: “We have had some tough years. We put in place a five-year plan and knew we would not turn things around overnight.

“It is testimony to the committee and volunteers who got behind us and believed in us.

“I am pleased for Keith (Brennan, joint coach) for the hard work he has put in over the years and it is justification for what we set in place, especially with the juniors.

“Tommy Howe took over as chairman and his hard work also played a big part in turning the club around.”

It will be a tough match against Sharlston as the team from the mining village are three times National Cup winners in 2011, 13 and 14 and were losing finalists in 2012 and 15.

But Warriors hope the likes of Gareth Owen, Danny Bridge and Phil Joy, who all retired from the professional game with Oldham RL last season, will be key.

Perks said: “It will be tough and the biggest match for most of our players.

“I am hoping the experience that Gareth, Danny and Phil have can count for a lot on the day.”

Perks added the biggest headache will be which players to leave out of Sunday’s matchday squad.

He continued: “We have had 25 lads who have played for the first team this year and it is going to be hard leaving some of them out.

“We are not usually in that position as it is normally a case of us struggling for numbers.”

Admission to Sunday’s final is £5 for adults, £3 concessions and Under-16s free.

Warriors’ route to the final

Round one: Cockermouth 6, Waterhead 64

Round two: Normanton Knights 14, Waterhead 18

Quarter-final: Waterhead 38, Orrell St James 12

Semi-final: Waterhead 56, Myton Warriors 10

Sharlston’s route to the final

Round one: Sharlston 18, HM Prison Service 14

Round two: Hindley 0, Sharlston 18

Quarter-final: Aspatria Hornets 6, Sharlston 38

Semi-final: West Hull Sharks 4, Sharlston 36

