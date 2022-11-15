We will Rock Choir you! Night at Opera for starry-eyed singers

MEMBERS of Saddleworth Rock Choir hit the high notes as they performed alongside two world renowned singers.

The Rockies, who currently practice at Uppermill Civic Hall, teamed up with fellow members from Middleton and Stockport to join Russell Watson and Aled Jones on stage at Manchester Opera House.

As special guests on the ‘Christmas with Russell and Aled’ Tour, Rock Choir members performed new arrangements of popular Christmas songs, some featuring on Russell and Aled’s latest album release.

They rehearsed around the clock to make sure they were prepared for their gig of a lifetime.

Thirty members were on stage along with Rock Choir Leader Xander-Jaymes Le Petit.

He said: “It was a magical night. We were delighted to get the call from Russell and Aled to invite us on their tour.

“We were proud to be the first Rock Choir in the country to kick off the tour. It was an unforgettable experience and a memory our members will cherish forever.”

Salfordian Russell and Aled are back together after a three-year hiatus. Their show features traditional carols such as: O Holy Night, O Little Town of Bethlehem and In The Bleak Midwinter, alongside festive favourites including White Christmas, It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas, Little Drummer Boy, and Mistletoe and Wine.

Rock Choir will support the duo on all 21 dates of their tour. It offers members once in a lifetime experiences, from recording sessions at the iconic Abbey Road Studios, to touring with well-known celebrities.

In the New Year, the Saddleworth group is scheduled to rehearse at Saddleworth School.

Rock Choir are always happy to welcome new members! There are no auditions and no requirement to read music. Sign up for a free taster session by visiting www.rockchoir.com

