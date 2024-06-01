Weapons seized from car after Oldham officers act on instinct

INSTINCTS led to police seizing a haul of weapons from a car they stopped in Oldham town centre.

The Greater Manchester force has implemented additional patrols and called upon specialist resources to assist and reassure communities following several incidents in the area.

And on Thursday, May 30, flagging down a suspicious vehicle parked on High Street resulted in a large seizure.

For police recovered two large machetes, a knife, a knuckle duster which converts into a knife, gloves, a balaclava, and cannabis.

The vehicle was also uninsured and swiftly seized.

A 20-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon and possession of cannabis. He remains in police custody for questioning.

Sergeant Bobby Nasim from Greater Manchester Police’s Tactical Vehicle Intercept Unit said: “This was an excellent recovery by our officers who were out in the community overnight.

“They trusted their instincts after spotting something that looked suspicious, and as a result, we’ve been able to remove several dangerous weapons from our streets that could have caused significant harm.

“We continue to be out in our communities, night and day, using all resources available to keep you safe.

“Community intelligence plays a huge part in this. If you have any concerns about illegal activity in your area, report it to us so we can act.”

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

