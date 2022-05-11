Weather forecast: What is on the way for Saddleworth?

ANOTHER dry spell is on the way after a bit of rain.

We are certainly having a drier-than-average Spring but temperatures into the 20s have been lacking. However, they are coming and next week looks very nice indeed.

Potential for heatwave thresholds to be met in southern/south-eastern parts of the UK with an outside chance of that heat wafting as far north as us.

Thursday (May 12): Generally cloudy with some bright spells at times but limited. Feeling cool especially in the gusty wind but it should stay dry. Max 14°C.

Friday: More in the way of warm bright spells as the day wears on but still windy with 25-30mph gusts. Max 16°C.

Saturday: Sunny spells and overall a bit warmer and noticeable with winds slowly easing. Max 18°C.

Sunday: Temperatures really lifting now. A warm day with sunny spells. Cloud will bubble around lunchtime/early-afternoon but will melt away later. Max 20°C.

Outlook: Little rain and plenty of warm or even very warm conditions with sunny spells at times. Temperatures into the early-20s but with a favourable wind direction we could sneak close to the mid-20s, but let’s not get carried away, Summer’s not even here yet.

April 2022 Statistics:

Max: 19.7°C (16th)

Min: -0.5°C (9th)

Average: 8.8°C

Wettest: 9.8mm (7th)

Average Humidity: 74%

Average Barometer 1017.3 hPa

Max Gust: 34.5mph

Average Wind Direction: NNE

Rain: 32.6mm (well below average)

Rain Registered Days: 13

Dry Days: 17

Air Frosts: 4

Snow Falling Days: 2

