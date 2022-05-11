Weather forecast: What is on the way for Saddleworth?

ANOTHER dry spell is on the way after a bit of rain.
We are certainly having a drier-than-average Spring but temperatures into the 20s have been lacking. However, they are coming and next week looks very nice indeed.
Potential for heatwave thresholds to be met in southern/south-eastern parts of the UK with an outside chance of that heat wafting as far north as us.
Thursday (May 12): Generally cloudy with some bright spells at times but limited. Feeling cool especially in the gusty wind but it should stay dry. Max 14°C.
Friday: More in the way of warm bright spells as the day wears on but still windy with 25-30mph gusts. Max 16°C.
Saturday: Sunny spells and overall a bit warmer and noticeable with winds slowly easing. Max 18°C.
Sunday: Temperatures really lifting now. A warm day with sunny spells. Cloud will bubble around lunchtime/early-afternoon but will melt away later. Max 20°C.
Outlook: Little rain and plenty of warm or even very warm conditions with sunny spells at times. Temperatures into the early-20s but with a favourable wind direction we could sneak close to the mid-20s, but let’s not get carried away, Summer’s not even here yet.
April 2022 Statistics:
Max: 19.7°C (16th)
Min: -0.5°C (9th)
Average: 8.8°C
Wettest: 9.8mm (7th)
Average Humidity: 74%
Average Barometer 1017.3 hPa
Max Gust: 34.5mph
Average Wind Direction: NNE
Rain: 32.6mm (well below average)
Rain Registered Days: 13
Dry Days: 17
Air Frosts: 4
Snow Falling Days: 2