‘Weave-ing’ their way to a new Saddleworth location

A POPULAR Saddleworth coffee house and independent retailer has announced it is on the move.

Uppermill’s Weaver and Wilde is set to relocate to a larger premises four doors up the road at the former home of ‘All Wrapped Up’.

The gift shop, a favourite in the village for more than 34 years, closed its doors earlier this year when owners Julie and Graham Wiltshire announced their retirement.

Weaver and Wilde first appeared on the High Street back in 2019, tucked between the Waggon Inn and the Granby Arms and has quickly become a favourite destination for residents and visitors to the area.

And the pair have been recognised for their hard work through a nomination at the 2023 ‘Bar and Restaurant Awards’ where businesses that stand out in the hospitality industry are showcased.

Co-founder Cal Rowson-Codd told Saddleworth Independent

“We are really pleased to announce the move. It’s been an intense three and a half years, opening just a few months before a global pandemic”

“We are very privileged to have built up such a wonderful customer base. We love our business; we’ve just outgrown our existing space and we now have the opportunity to expand on the reputation we have built.

“We hope that the same charm and character of our existing Coffee House shines through and that the new dining space really does the building justice”.

Thomas and Cal are hoping to open their new Coffee House and Eatery towards the end of the summer.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

