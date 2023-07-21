Weekend of celebrations as St Thomas Leesfield Church marks 175 years

FROM worship and bell ringing to a Village Fete, there was a weekend of celebrations as St Thomas Leesfield Church marked its milestone 175th anniversary.

The festivities began on Friday with Taizé worship, where attendees lit candles and prayed with calming music, before some quiet time for private prayer. Later on, the Parish schools visited the Lees church.

On Saturday, the church’s bell ringers rang a celebratory quarter peal, with the help of friends from neighbouring towers, while the Ladies of Leesfield served refreshments throughout the day in the church for visitors looking at the historical display.

The display was put together by former warden Lesley Stansfield, who gathered people’s memories of the church, including ones from family history, Whit bands, Silver Queens and Mother’s Union to weddings and christenings.

Many people turned up to view the display, including contributors like Sheila, Jane and Michael Antrobus and Barrie Ashworth and his sister Jenny, with their partners who came up from Leicestershire to join the celebrations.

The Cake Competition was a hit with many delicious cakes – all devoured after as refreshments.

Marcus Emms, the Shaw and Crompton Town Crier, opened the Village Fete with Harvest Queen Annie Jakeman cutting the ribbon and Amelia Lloyd ringing the town crier’s bell.

Saddleworth Male Voice Choir and Barnhowlers Ukulele Club entertained during the afternoon, while the Dog Show, sponsored by Addisons and James Wellbeloved, saw a variety of four-legged friends compete for the most handsome, most appealing eyes and cutest poppy, among other classes.

There were many stalls including a tombola, toy stall and lucky dip, games and a lady with 100 pockets selling off a ticket per pocket for a bottle of whisky.

They were joined by Body Shop Pamper with Louise, Angela from Knit Wits and Eclipse handmade jewellery by Elaine and a stall selling Wonka Bars with hidden Golden Tickets, with prizes from local businesses.

On Sunday, Area Dean the Revd Daniel Ramble took the service where a joint St Agnes and St Thomas Church Choir, accompanied by their former organist Warren Andrew, led the hymns chosen by congregation members and Sunday School children sang ‘If I were a Butterfly’.

Find out more on the Parish of Leesfield website: https://leesfieldparish.blogspot.com/

