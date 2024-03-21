Welcome in Spring with Buffet at Saddleworth Museum

WELCOME in the warmer weather with a Spring Buffet Luncheon at Saddleworth Museum in Uppermill on Sunday, April 7.

All are welcome to the event on the venue on the village High Street, with doors open at 1pm for a 1.30pm start.

There will be a mouth-watering classic cold buffet featuring salmon with potatoes, a variety of sandwiches, crusty bread with pate, vegetable sticks with dip selection, chicken drumsticks, pork pies, homemade quiche, mixed salad bowl, crisps and nibbles, a selection of desserts, and tea and coffee.

Wine and soft drinks will be available to purchase on the day.

Please book before March 31 to secure your place. Tickets cost £15 per person, available from the museum’s reception (open 1pm-4pm daily) or online https://tinyurl.com/yc7ss3fs

