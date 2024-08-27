Well Dressing Plaque celebrates Rushcart Festival

A WELL-dressing plaque, crafted with care by members of Street Scene Greenfield, the Greenfield and Grasscroft Residents’ Association (GGRA), and other dedicated volunteers, has been unveiled in the heart of Greenfield.
The display is on the planter adjacent to the bridleway on Chew Valley Road.
This year’s plaque fittingly honours the theme of The Rushcart, a cherished event in Saddleworth.
The well dressing plaque, adorned with intricate designs and vibrant colours, captures the essence of this age-old tradition.