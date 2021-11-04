Well-i-Hole Road Bridge repairs after car collision

WORK to repair a bridge on a busy Greenfield road is to be carried out after it was damaged in a road traffic accident.

On Monday, November 1, Well-i-Hole Road was shut to vehicles and pedestrians for most of the day after a collision between a car and a lorry on the bridge at about 9.50am.

The scene of the collision on Well-i-Hole Road in Greenfield (Pics: Rob Garner)

A GMP spokesperson confirmed there were no serious injuries but the driver of the Jaguar was questioned on suspicion of driving without due care and attention.

Temporary traffic lights were put in place at the bridge and traffic flow was reduced to one lane while checks were carried out for any damage.

The traffic lights still remain in operation while Oldham Council arranges for the repair work to be carried out.

A council spokesperson said: “Following a road traffic accident to the bridge on Well-I-hole Road, we have had to close one lane of traffic.

“The incident caused damage to the parapet and one of the wingwalls.

“In order to keep the public safe, temporary traffic lights will be in operation until we are able to repair the damage.

“We are actively seeking to achieve a repair and fully reopen the road as soon as possible.”

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

