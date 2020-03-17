Wellifest auditions postponed until further notice

By Paul Grainger

Tonight’s auditions at Saddleworth School have been postponed by Mr Watson at the school until further notice.

We strongly agree with the schools decision to hold off these auditions until the school feels ok to proceed with the auditions as the wellbeing of the children, parents and staff is paramount during this time regarding the Coronavirus.

It also looks like the auditions at Mossley Hollins School on Wednesday 25th March and the grand finals at the White Hart in Lydgate on Thursday 2nd April may also be suspended, I will post updates as and when I receive any information from both schools.

