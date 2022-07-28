Wellness scheme helps boost health and morale at Aspect IT

A FORWARD-THINKING technology firm is supporting employees with their mental and physical health by launching a wellness scheme.

The initiative encourages staff at Aspect IT, which is based in Oldham and has clients across the North West, to engage in healthy behaviours over an extended period of time, with the intention of making them habits.

According to the Health and Safety Executive’s report, 822,000 workers in Great Britain experienced work-related stress in 2020/21 – a much higher figure than pre-coronavirus.

This has resulted in many businesses putting better wellness and mental health practices into place for employees – including Aspect IT.



Their scheme has been developed and led by director Peter Dorotiak, with the support of marketing executive Hannah Dooley.

Aspect IT, in their 19th year of business, kicked off their programme with a step competition, encouraging staff to be more active both in and out of the office.

The individuals who took the most steps over a month were rewarded with a health-related gift.

They have also swapped out all unhealthy snacks for nutritious alternatives to boost concentration and energy levels.

More workshops are in the pipeline covering topics such as mental health, stress and nutrition as part of the wellness scheme.

They are also planning employee appreciation days to ensure their employees feel valued, including workplace massages and self-care boxes.

And the company is making extra efforts to ensure employees feel valued by supporting their growth and development through upskilling courses.

The positive impact of the wellness scheme is already showing, with Aspect IT seeing a jump in employee engagement and their internal survey finding 60 per cent of employees feel happier and valued.



Employee wellness initiatives can bring huge business benefits, such as improved productivity rates, decreased absence rates, improved company morale and higher employee retention rates.

Marketing Executive, Hannah Dooley, commented: “Having experienced mental health issues throughout my life, I understand the importance of workplace support when it comes to wellbeing.

“If employees feel healthier, both mentally and physically, and supported, they are more likely to be happier and feel empowered to perform at their best.

“We’ve definitely already seen a positive difference in our office morale and productivity levels.

“The wellbeing of our staff has always been of upmost importance to Aspect IT, but we’ve really decided to make this a priority this year and introduce some solid plans to actively support the team.”

Aspect IT was founded in 2003 by directors Peter and Ian Howarth and provides fully managed IT solutions that fit business requirements for clients across Oldham, Manchester and Yorkshire.

With nearly 20 years of experience, they offer everything from networking to computer maintenance and repairs, software development to web design, and VoIP services to cybersecurity.

Find out more on their website www.aspectit.co.uk

