Welsh wonders make Whit Friday history in Saddleworth

THE sweet sound of brass music is still ringing through the air after another amazing Whit Friday Brass Band Competition.

Bands from all over the country, and beyond, showed off their skill as thousands of people took advantage of the fine weather to attend.

And Saddleworth saw history being made as Welsh band Tredegar became the first ever non-English outfit to win a contest, walking away with the title at Delph, where they played 76th and last, a number only matched at Lydgate!

There were also representatives from Switzerland, as Brass Band Emmental led the morning’s Whit Walk in Denshaw, with compatriots Musik Frohsinn Oberburg involved in Uppermill.

There were also visitors from Norway – indeed Alexander Brass Band came second at Friezland – and Australia, while one member of Uppermill Band travelled all the way from Canada just to take part!

Hours after the ‘greatest free show on Earth’ ha finished, teams of community volunteers were out in the villages tidying the area up to make sure the only hangover from Whit Friday was in people’s heads.

Of the contests, Brighouse and Rastrick took the Saddleworth Whit Friday overall title for the first time since 2019, thanks to their performances of Knight Templar.

Guest conductor, Professor Garry Cutt, guided them to victory at Denshaw, Dobcross, Greenfield, Lydgate, Lees and Springhead and Scouthead and Austerlands, plus podium places at Diggle and Delph.

He said: “It’s peculiar and brilliant and needs a tremendous band on top form not just to won once, but to win time and again to claim the title. Top class consistency is the key — and they made it sound so easy.

“It’s always been a secret ambition of mine to lead Brighouse and Rastrick in Saddleworth and I’m delighted I was asked to do so this year. They never disappoint.”

There was local recognition, though as Lees-based Oldham Band came second overall, with performances of The Wizard earning a victory at Diggle as well as two podium and three other top-six finishes.

Greenfield’s Boarshurst Silver Band claimed second in the Best Local Band category.

OVERALL RESULTS

Brighouse and Rastrick

2. Oldham Band (Lees)

3. Grimethorpe Colliery

BEST LOCAL BAND (one based eight miles or less from the centre of Uppermill and has not won a main overall prize)

Milnrow

2. Boarshurst Silver

3. Marsden Silver Prize

BEST YOUTH

2nd Rossendale Scout Group

OVERALL TOP SIX

Brighouse and Rastrick

2. Oldham Band (Lees)

3. Grimethorpe Colliery

4. WFEL Fairey

5. Hepworth

6. Tredegar

DELPH

Tredegar

2. Grimethorpe Colliery

3. Brighouse and Rastrick

DENSHAW

Brighouse and Rastrick

2. Tredegar

3. Milnrow

DIGGLE

1.Oldham Band (Lees)

2. Brighouse and Rastrick

3. Aldbourne

DOBCROSS

1.Brighouse and Rastrick

2. Grimethorpe Colliery

3. WFEL Fairey

FRIEZLAND

1.Dobcross Silver

2. Alexander Brass Band (Norway)

3. Rivington and Adlington

GREENFIELD

1.Brighouse and Rastrick

2. Tredegar

3. Hepworth

GROTTON

1.Foden’s

2. Hepworth

3. WFEL Fairey

LYDGATE

1.Brighouse & Rastrick

2. Milnrow

3. Oldham Band (Lees)

LEES AND SPRINGHEAD

1.Brighouse and Rastrick

2. Tredegar

3. Boarshurst Silver

SCOUTHEAD AND AUSTERLANDS

1.Brighouse and Rastrick

2. WFEL Fairey

3. Hepworth

UPPERMILL

1.Bad Ass Brass

2. Grimethorpe Colliery

3. Oldham Band (Lees)

