What the money raised by Kevin Sinfield means

KEVIN Sinfield’s marathon efforts in the name of pal Rob Burrow could have an impact for years.

The Leeds Rhinos legend put himself through an astonishing seven marathons in seven days to raise funds to support his former team-mate and the Motor Neurone Disease Association as he lives with the debilitating condition.

After initially setting a fundraising target of £77,777 – all the sevens are linked to Burrow’s squad number – Sinfield has smashed that, topping an unbelievable £2.4 million.

After two around Saddleworth, three around the greater Oldham area and two in Leeds, the city where he is a hero, thoughts now turn to what the amazing effort can achieve.

The answer is a long-lasting effect in research of the condition. £100,000 of the cash, which is being divided between Burrow’s family and the MNDA, can fund a student’s three year PhD course into motor neurone disease, allowing a high calibre graduate to undertake PhD training in an MND-related research project.

£255,000 could fund a biomedical research project for three years, allowing an in-depth investigation into a key area of MND research.

£120,000 could fund a care co-ordinator at an MND Care Centre for two years. Care centres ensure people with MND have access locally to the multidisciplinary care they need.

While Sinfield braved wind, rain and snow to pound the streets, work continues in international clinical drug trials to try and develop effective new treatments for MND.

Those cost a minimum of £5 million, often significantly more, but the MNDA looks to invest at least £500,000 to ensure people living with MND in this country are part of them.

And as an MNDA spokesman said: “Funds raised by Kevin would therefore ensure we can continue investing significant new funds into these world leading trials next year and beyond.”

When Sinfield started his challenge, the fundraising total stood at £48,000. By the time he finished his first marathon that had grown to an astonishing £90,000.

Then it grew and grew, then grew again.

And Burrow’s message before he set off proved another inspiration as he said: “You must be mad.

“Kev, from day one, has always been a role model to me and someone who I’ve held in the highest regard.

“As I’ve said many times, I hope you know I’d do the same for you. It means everything to me. A friend in need is a friend indeed.”

Linda Allen, director of fundraising at the Motor Neurone Disease Association, said: “Kevin Sinfield’s epic challenge is such a moving tribute to his friendship with Rob Burrow, and to see how the rugby league community has reacted is heart-warming.

“Once again, people across the country were inspired to dip their hands in their pockets and give generously. Watching the total increase almost hour by hour during Kevin’s challenge was incredible.

“And it hasn’t stopped there. Alongside the many individuals and groups who have been inspired to fundraise by Rob himself over the last year, there are now others who have been inspired by Kevin to get involved, creating this incredible community of support for people with MND.

“It is only thanks to this kind of generosity that the MND Association can continue to invest in world-leading research which, we all hope, will lead to significant breakthroughs uncovering the causes and potential treatments for MND, giving hope to Rob and the 5,000 people in the UK currently living with this brutal disease.”

After finishing marathon number seven at the Farrars Arms in Grasscoft, Sinfield himself hoped the money raised can help families of people living with the condition, as well as helping his good friend in his hour of need.

