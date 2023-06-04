What’s on at Saddleworth Museum in June

SADDLEWORTH Museum and Gallery in Uppermill is gearing up for an exciting month of June with a range of events, exhibitions, and galleries that promise to entertain visitors of all ages.

As a registered charity (charity number 528225), the museum continues to showcase the rich history and vibrant art scene of the region.

Operating daily from 1 pm to 4 pm, the museum offers visitors the opportunity to explore its four galleries, each offering a unique experience

One of the highlights of June is the eagerly awaited art exhibition by acclaimed artist Glynis Thorpe. From June 3, visitors can admire her exquisite artwork free of charge.

Glynis Thorpe’s works are known for their captivating imagery and thought-provoking themes, making this exhibition a must-see for art enthusiasts.

More information about the exhibition can be found on the museum’s website at https://www.saddleworthmuseum.co.uk/art-exhibitions/.

On the 14th of June, the museum will hold a coffee morning from 10 am to noon. For a small fee of £2.50, visitors can indulge in a warm cup of coffee accompanied by delicious biscuits or toasted teacakes. It’s the perfect opportunity to relax, socialise, and soak up the welcoming atmosphere of the museum.

For more details about these upcoming events and to explore other activities and exhibitions offered by Saddleworth Museum and Gallery, i visit the museum’s website at https://www.saddleworthmuseum.co.uk/events/.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

