White poppy wreath laid at Saddleworth’s peace pole in remembrance and commitment to peace

A WHITE poppy wreath was laid at the foot of Saddleworth’s peace pole in tribute to all the victims of war and as a commitment to campaigning for peace.

Saddleworth Peace Group organised the event in St Chads Gardens, Uppermill on November 13.

White poppies represent remembrance for all victims of war, including non-combatives, a commitment to campaigning for peace and to challenge those who glamorise and celebrate war.

The Women’s Co-operative Guild first produced white poppies in 1933 to remember the sons, husbands, brothers and fathers lost in World War 1.

“White poppies may not be as visible as the red poppy but they are still very long-standing,” explained Magda Sachs, chair of Saddleworth Peace Group at their event.

A minute’s silence was held and then the wreath was laid by Saddleworth vice-chair Cllr Pam Bynre, standing in for chairman Cllr Barbara Beeley who has Covid.

The wreath bears the message: “For all those who have died or are dying in wars, who have died or are dying because resources that could have fed or housed them have been wasted on war and war preparations.”

Cllr Byrne said: “I think the peace movement is very important, especially to a lot of young people.

“They have seen some of the more recent wars and I think it is very important those conflicts are remembered as well as the first and second World Wars.”

In January 2021 Saddleworth Parish Council signed the Pledge to Peace, joining other organisations and individuals worldwide in their commitment to peace.

Cllr Byrne added: “I think we all want peace whether we are a member of a group or not.”

There were readings of poems by Michele Abendstern and Liz Green, who read the poem by Wilfred Owen which made her decide to become a pacifist.

Liz Green Magda Sachs Michele Abendstern

After the poignant readings, Magda added: “I do not think remembering conflict and war should be comfortable.

“So let’s take that discomfort and put it towards finding peace instead.

“With COP still going at the moment, I think it’s important to reflect on why military missions have been excluded from the discussions.

“There can be no more urgent reason for wanting peace other than for the benefit of every living person and being on the planet.”

Find out more about Saddleworth Peace Group on their Facebook page or email saddleworthpg@yahoo.co.uk

