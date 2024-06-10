Who can I vote for in the general election in Saddleworth? Candidates revealed

THE candidates for this year’s general election have been confirmed.

Voters will go to the polls in Saddleworth on July 4, with the election now less than a month away.

Rishi Sunak will be hoping to keep his Conservative Party in power, therefore extending their 15 years in Downing Street.

But Sir Keir Starmer’s is aiming to become Labour’s first Prime Minister since Gordon Brown in 2010.

Oldham East and Saddleworth

Debbie Abrahams – Labour

Sam Al-Hamdani – Liberal Democrats

Jacob Barden – Reform UK

Nick Buckley – Independent

Paul Boots Errock – Independent

Tom Fish – Conservative

Reza Khan – Greens

Shanaz Saddique – Workers Party of Britain

More coverage to follow including candidate profiles and features. See more in the election section of our website by clicking here

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

