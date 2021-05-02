Who gets your vote? – Candidates for Saddleworth Parish Council by-election, Greenfield ward

WHO will get your vote when Saddleworth and Oldham go to the polls on Thursday, May 6?

The candidates who are vying for votes in the local elections, Saddleworth Parish Council by-election and Greater Manchester Mayoral Election have now been confirmed.

A Saddleworth Parish Council by-election is being held to fill vacancies left by Neil Allsopp and Alan Belmore.

They resigned last summer as both moved away from the area and the by-election to fill their positions in the Greenfield ward was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

There are different ways to vote in the elections: at your local polling station, by post or by proxy (appointing someone to vote on your behalf).

You will receive a poll card telling you where to vote if you wish to vote in person at your local polling station on May 6.

Significant efforts have been made to ensure that all polling stations are Covid safe. Voters and staff will be required to wear a face covering (unless they are exempt), observe social distancing and use hand sanitiser which will be made available. Voters can bring their own pen or pencil should they wish to do so.

Applications for postal votes and proxy votes had to be completed in April.

The Saddleworth Parish Council by-election count for the Greenfield Ward will take place on Friday, May 7 at 11am in the Queen Elizabeth Hall.

To find out more, visit Oldham Council’s website: www.oldham.gov.uk/elections

Here are the candidates standing in the Saddleworth Parish Council by-election, Greenfield ward:

Louise Banawich, Green Party

Scientific research brought me to the University of Manchester and subsequently I’ve been working in education within Greater Manchester and made Greenfield my home.

I’ve been encouraging my students to become involved in recycling initiatives and anti-littering campaigns and educating them about the importance of conservation.

We need Green voices on our parish council to generate innovative ideas, which will directly impact our community.

My priorities are more community policing, improved road safety around schools and the housing we build should meet the needs of local people, whilst protecting our green spaces.

I am committed to working hard to make a positive change.

Helen Bishop, Independent

I was brought up in Greenfield and have been a community worker in the village and surrounding areas for 22 years. I have lived in the Saddleworth wards for my entire life, building up significant knowledge about the area.

I have a fresh, transparent approach and a proven track record of delivering important services and projects.

I have been involved in high profile campaigns and had great success in resolving everyday community problems.

I have developed exciting new ideas to tackle these issues and have the knowledge, skills and experience to represent this community effectively, protecting its heritage and interests and providing a positive vision moving forward.

Jeff Garner, Liberal Democrats

A founder member and former chairman of Greenfield and Grasscroft Residents’ Association, I worked for DEFRA, co-ordinating the promotion and championing of best practice in biodiversity, protection of the countryside, sustainable green economy, farming, animal welfare and food production.

A Friezland resident for almost 50 years, I want to preserve Greenfield and Saddleworth’s unique character.

I have a track record of opposing inappropriate development of the green belt and unnecessary destruction of trees in Greenfield.

I want to support ways of providing affordable housing, to enable young people to stay in Saddleworth and sustain its strong community spirit.

Ian Brian Manners, Labour Party

I am a Greenfield resident, member of Whit Friday Band Committee, trade unionist, and Co-op Party; Solicitor, local primary school governor and keen fell runner.

I want Saddleworth to share in Labour’s revitalisation of Oldham. I am standing for provision of the best in local community services, especially health and education, and making Saddleworth greener.

I will work for the benefit of the people of Saddleworth to increase vaccination and screening programmes, support businesses by encouraging buying local and to create and protect jobs, encourage investment in good quality, affordable homes on brownfield sites to protect our green spaces, work with Oldham Council to provide digital learning support for children, support half-hourly train services from Greenfield station, improve access to our countryside by ensuring our footpaths are clear, and keep our area free from litter.

Mick Scholes, Liberal Democrats

As I lifelong environmentalist, I has a successful track record of fighting for better bus services for Saddleworth.

Running my nationwide business from Greenfield, one of my urgent priorities is to continue to support small, local, businesses as we battle the ravages of Covid.

A Lydgate resident, I work hard all year round to protect green spaces and will continue the Liberal Democrat led project for a Carbon Neutral Parish Council and Saddleworth.

A keen sailor who has directly tackled the problems at Dovestone, I will use first-hand experience to work to keep the area safe, enjoyable and accessible to everyone.

Stephanie Shuttleworth, Labour Party

I am a Greenfield resident, born and brought up in the borough. I am a small business owner and champion of local enterprise.

I started my working life in a mill canteen before leaving the borough to attend university. On returning home after nearly a decade, I proudly relocated my brewery marketing business to Saddleworth and spend my free time supporting and enjoying our invaluable community assets.

I love where I live and want to do my best for my neighbours and our families.

Key policies:

– Continuing the fight for improved infrastructure and accessibility at Greenfield Station

– A brownfield first policy for homebuilding

– Supporting community groups to reduce loneliness, particularly amongst older people.

Donna Simpson, Conservative Party

I am a local business owner, landlady and café owner who has lived in Greenfield for over nine years.

Previously, I worked at Setons for 14 years. One of my most valuable experiences was working with customers to help resolve their problems.

I have always been passionate about people’s wellbeing and health, including loneliness, and dementia – especially the latter with experience of caring for my mother.

Prior to Covid-19, I arranged an Age Concern Brunch Club group where residents chatted and discuss concerns. I also provided a selection of locals with Christmas Day dinner which was fulfilling and rewarding.

Recent issues surrounding our countryside due to the increased attraction for visitors and the problems that come with that really need focus.

There’s a great deal that should be done to preserve and maintain our beautiful village. This is very important to me.

