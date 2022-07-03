Why outsourcing IT support is crucial to your business

By Hannah Dooley, Marketing Executive for Aspect IT

WHETHER your organisation is small or large, investing in IT support is crucial to your success.

When utilised effectively, IT support can help provide a platform for business growth and boasts a plethora of other advantages, including:

1. Stronger security: Your IT support partner can audit your current cybersecurity measures and develop an effective strategy to help protect your organisation from attacks. After identifying the risks, appropriate security measures can be implemented and reviewed periodically.

You should also consider Cyber Essentials accreditation. This is a government endorsed scheme that shows your business has reviewed and taken cyber security seriously. Without appropriate security, your business could face catastrophic losses of data, time, and money if targeted by a cyber-criminal.

2. Increased productivity: Having IT support will significantly help streamline your day-to-day tasks and help your business run more smoothly. If a machine breaks and you don’t have IT support, it could be hours, or even days before it is up and running again, and time is money.

Rather than waiting for IT problems to occur and dealing with the consequences later, it is important to be prepared and know your team is keeping track of your IT for you so problems can be resolved immediately and don’t result in damages to the business.

3. Peace of mind: Knowing your IT is being handled for you poses peace of mind for business owners. You can concentrate on pursuing important business opportunities, with less disturbances and better focus on your goals.

If something goes wrong, you know you have your team on hand or on the other end of the phone to help.

4. Keep your business competitive: Technology is rapidly advancing and its vital to continuously adapt to stay competitive. Between managing your business and seeing to your clients, it can be difficult to keep up with technological updates and you’re at risk of using outdated tech which can hinder your business growth and lead to a loss of customers.

Your IT team can recommend the most up to date technologies, so your workflow is more efficient, revenue is increased, and your business stays competitive.

5. Cut costs: As well as saving in other areas, investing in IT support means you will have a predictable monthly cost for all your IT needs. This is rather than having to fork out a much higher amount in an emergency or if the issue becomes complex and more difficult to fix.

