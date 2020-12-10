‘Wingman’ Darrel back in saddle soon for a new fundraising challenge

DARREL Rogers acted as Kevin Sinfield’s “wingman” for the duration of the #RunKevinRun marathon challenge.

But Saddleworth Rangers’ Under 15’s assistant coach hasn’t finished fund raising just yet.

Darrel spent seven days in the saddle as part of Sinny’s support team, including cycling the last day dressed as Father Christmas.

He will be back on his bike later this month as part of a team riding to raise £10,000 for Rangers chairman Shane ‘Jocky’ Wilson’s ongoing treatment for bowel cancer.

Friends and family will set off from the club’s Shaw Hall Bank Road ground on December 28 to ride to the George Hotel in Huddersfield – the birthplace of rugby league-and back to Greenfield.

“I’ll be fine,” said Grotton-based Darrel. “My backside is a bit sore but I’ve done nothing compared with what Kev has achieved.

“He is a warrior; an absolute diamond. We have had some good moments; some laughs, a few tears but more laughs.

“That’s what keeps you going. It was tough but being with Kev has made it to be honest.

“I was his wingman; I was there to stop the traffic when we had to and made sure he was hydrated all the time.

“The route in Leeds was tough but we knew the route around Saddleworth like the back of our hands.

“We had every weather you can think of: snow, hail ran but the best day was the last one.

“We thought the initial £77,777 as a target we might struggle with in this day because of Covid and with Christmas on its way

“But it just spiralled every day. The support was amazing.”

Rogers and Sinfield have been mates for around 15 years, their respective sons play in the same Rangers team and both are volunteer coaches.

Darrel added: “I first met him when I was playing in Oldham A team and Kevin used to collect the sock ties! He is a champion bloke.”

