Winter Exhibition brings creative display from Saddleworth Group of Artists

AN EYE-CATCHING array of paintings, drawings, prints and sculptures will be on display as The Saddleworth Group of Artists holds its Winter Exhibition in Uppermill.

The exhibition at Saddleworth Museum will be open daily from 1pm to 4pm, with free admission, from Saturday, November 23 to Saturday, January 4.

Subject matters range from local landscape to figures and abstraction, in many different media including oil, watercolour, ink, pastel, stitch, etchings and sculpture.

Visitors can view the creative works and there is also the chance to purchase the unique pieces of original art.

There is also the opportunity to meet some of the artists at a special preview event on Sunday, November 24 from 1.30pm-3.30pm at the museum.

All are welcome to attend and meet the artists as well as enjoy refreshments and live music.

The Saddleworth Group of Artists, founded in 1950, boasts more than 40 elected members who come from a variety of artistic backgrounds. The group holds free exhibitions in summer and winter at the museum.

Find out more on their website: https://saddleworthartists.co.uk/

