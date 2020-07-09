Woman assaulted in Alexandra Park, Oldham

At approximately 6:30am on Monday 6 July 2020, police were called to reports of an assault at Alexandra Park in Oldham.

Alexandra ParkA woman – aged in her 20’s – was walking through the park when a man ran up behind her and pulled her to the ground.

He proceeded to punch the woman three times to the face and made comments of a sexual nature before making off on foot towards Kings Road.

The victim suffered minor facial injuries which required hospital treatment.

The offender is described as an Asian man aged in his early 20s and of a slim build. He is around 5ft 3ins tall and at the time of the incident he was wearing dark clothing and a black, padded coat with a hood.

Detective Constable Kathryn Morret, of GMP’s Oldham division, said: “This was a terrifying incident for the victim who has been left feeling frightened and vulnerable after she was attacked whilst walking through the park.

“We are treating this incident seriously and have increased police patrols around the area whilst our officers carry out their initial enquiries.

“I am appealing for any witnesses who may have been in the area at the time or seen anything suspicious to please contact police as soon as possible. Your information may prove vital in helping us to complete our investigation.”

Anyone with any information about this assault can contact police on 0161 856 9097 quoting incident number 487 of 06/07/2020.

Reports can also be made anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

