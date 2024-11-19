Woman dies following fall into canal at Dobcross

A WOMAN who was pulled from a canal at Dobcross has died.

Emergency services, including a car associated with North West Air Ambulance, formed a large response to the incident on the evening of Monday, November 18.

Several ambulance, police and fire vehicles, including a specialist unit, all attended following reports of the woman falling into the Huddersfield Narrow Canal at Wool Road, close to Limekiln Café.

But despite their best efforts, she was later pronounced dead.

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said: “At 7pm on Monday, November 18, we were called to reports of concern for welfare of a woman in the canal on Wool Road, Dobcross.

“Emergency services attended, and sadly, despite the best efforts of those at the scene, she was pronounced deceased.

“A scene remains in place while we conduct enquiries, and we advise members of the public to avoid the area.”

A Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson added: “At around 7.05pm on Monday, two fire engines from Oldham and Stalybridge fire stations were called to an incident on Wool Road, Oldham.

“Crews quickly arrived at the scene and liaised with Greater Manchester Police to administer trauma care to one person rescued from the water, before they were passed into the care of North West Ambulance Service.

“Crews were in attendance for roughly one hour.”

